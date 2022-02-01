Dubai: If you have a hard time hailing a taxi from the road during peak rush hours, Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has released a list of timings of when customers should book a cab online instead, to avoid rush hour traffic.

On Monday, January 31, RTA announced new peak hour timings in line with the new weekend change , and advised commuters to book taxis online during these hours for a more convenient journey.

What are the new peak hours for taxis?

The revised peak hours, according to the announcement by RTA, are as follows:

• Monday to Thursday: 8am to 10am and 4pm to 8pm.

• Friday: 8am to 10am and 4pm to 12am.

• Saturday and Sunday: 4pm to 12am.

How do peak hours affect the taxi fare?

If you are a regular user of taxis in Dubai, you may have noticed that the same journey – for example, from your office to the Metro station – can be charged differently at different times of the day. This is because of peak hour rates that come into effect during times when taxis are most in demand. This includes morning and evening rush hour traffic, as well as weekend.

During off-peak hours, the meter starts at Dh5 for a regular Dubai Taxi. However, it can start at Dh12 during peak hours, as well as if you are booking a taxi online.

How can I book a taxi online?

The RTA has provided various options for taxi users to book taxis in advance, to avoid waiting to find one on the road. You can call – 800 88088 – or download the Dubai Taxi Corporation’s smartphone application – ‘DTC’ – or the Careem app, which will give you the option to hail a ‘Hala’ taxi, a taxi service which is a joint venture between Careem and the RTA.

Why have the timings for RTA changed?

UAE announced the transition to a four-and-a half-day working week, with Friday afternoon, Saturday, and Sunday forming the new weekend for all federal government departments on December 7. Federal and private entities in the UAE have been following the new weekend since January 1, 2022.