Dubai: If you are recuperating from an injury or need to undergo surgery, you may need to take extended time off from work. However, if a medical concern requires you to take leave for over five days, the leave would need approval from the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP).

According to Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), an individual who has taken a sick leave of over five days, up to a month, would need to submit the necessary documents supporting the reason behind the extended medical leave to the Ministry. The application will then be reviewed by an Emirati medical sub-committee.

Here is how you can complete the approval process online.

Get your medical leave attested first

Before you apply for the approval from MOHAP, you need to get your medical leave attested by a private or government health centre. In case you received treatment outside the UAE, this would mean getting a medical report from the hospital or healthcare centre that treated you and getting it attested by the UAE embassy in the country.

Once you have an attested copy of your medical leave, you can get the approval from MOHAP by following these steps:

1. Visit https://mohap.gov.ae/en/services/approval-of-medical-leaves-and-reports and click on the ‘Start service’ button.

2. Next, you will be asked to log in via your MOHAP account or UAE Pass.

3. After you log in, you will be able to view the attested sick leave on your dashboard. You must then click ‘Create new approval request’.

4. Next, click on ‘apply for approval’ on the dashboard page.

5. Next, you will be asked to fill in the application form with the following details:

• Employer name (name of the company)

• Emirates ID

• Patient full name

• Mobile number

• Email address

6. Upload the required medical leave and report attested by MOHAP and click ‘save the application.’