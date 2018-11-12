Your nature is such that, when you care about somebody or something, those feelings are intense. However, either your way or showing it is discreet or, in some cases, you’re as discreet about what you reveal, how and when. Your birthday chart accents the need to review this, although first it may involve recognising how little you reveal. Secondly reflect on how little others are aware of those feelings, then consider exactly what you’ll share, when and how.