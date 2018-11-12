IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY
Your nature is such that, when you care about somebody or something, those feelings are intense. However, either your way or showing it is discreet or, in some cases, you’re as discreet about what you reveal, how and when. Your birthday chart accents the need to review this, although first it may involve recognising how little you reveal. Secondly reflect on how little others are aware of those feelings, then consider exactly what you’ll share, when and how.
Aries March 20 – April 19
Few things are more exasperating to you, as a quick thinking Aries than dealing with those who take ages to make a decision. Still, you need their support, so must wait. Instead of getting irritated, ask what their concerns are and why. Not only will this be distracting, you’ll also learn a lot.
Taurus April 20 – May 20
While you may be more familiar with Mercury’s retrograde cycle, in early October your ruler Venus began moving backwards in the heavens. This particular period isn’t about errors as much as it prompts questions about both habits and longstanding beliefs, some of which you’ve changed. A few remain. It’s worth reviewing them.
Gemini May 21 – June 20
As much as you enjoy a lively exchange of ideas, an out and out fight is something else entirely, especially if it upsets others. Yet, increasingly, you feel the need to stand your ground with one particular individual. Do exactly that. Tell them what’s acceptable and what isn’t, and stop there.
Cancer June 21 – July 21
Nobody would blame you for being sensitive about certain situations you thought were going well but which, suddenly, are being criticised. For now, wait and watch. Judging by the current unsettled planetary setup, someone is using this as an excuse to create a drama, one that has nothing to do with you.
Leo July 22 – August 22
For ages you’ve been thinking that certain elements of your domestic or working life would benefit from being rethought, but haven’t achieved much. However, the recent New Moon accented these matters and shifted your perspective on these. To an extent that, at last, you know exactly what you want to do.
Virgo August 23 – September 22
Informative as recent discussions about certain tricky issues were, you’re sure that potential solutions were ignored. Be patient. By the time of the powerful Full Moon, late next week, the mood will have become much more inquisitive. Ask those same questions then and you’ll get far more constructive answers.
Libra September 23 – October 22
The misunderstandings you’re dealing with, and there are several, all involve situations where you were tactful rather than truthful. At the time, of course, this seemed the best option. Since then, however, certain facts have surfaced. As a result, it’s vital you update those involved on what’s what, and in detail.
Scorpio October 23 – November 21
As you begin this week, the odds are good you’ll still be reflecting in the insights triggered by the recent powerful Scorpio New Moon. While, on one hand, this clarified several existing issues, it also raised questions about new, appealing but also somewhat unsettling arrangements. Wait and watch. You’ve lots left to learn.
Sagittarius November 22 – December 20
Last week your ruler Jupiter, which moves into a new position only once a year, entered Sagittarius. This begins a new cycle, one that will be as fortunate as, often, events will be unexpected. That being the case, ensure you explore absolutely every idea or offer. What seems least likely could turn out best.
Capricorn December 21 – January 19
Planning ahead may enable you to get a lot done, often more than others. But with so many planets moving into new positions, and the resulting change if not chaos, the more flexible arrangements and, equally, your thinking, are the better. Also, explore every option. What seems least promising could be brilliant.
Aquarius January 20 – February 17
Neither change nor the most unexpected of developments bother you. In fact, from your perspective, they keep life interesting. Still, the return by your ruling planet Uranus to its previous position, and to accent your views, could seem unsettling. Soon, however, you’ll realise you’ve lots to say, and it’s time to speak out.
Pisces February 18 – March 19
Often, the events triggered by powerful and positive planetary alliances, such as the recent link between the Sun and your ruler Neptune, are immediately apparent. While some of what’s arisen may be due to that other, even better, developments are on their way. Be on the lookout for them, and respond swiftly.