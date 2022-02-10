Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and it is a perfect excuse for people to express their affection with greetings and gifts. If you’re trying to figure out what to get your loved ones this Valentine’s Day, then look no further! Xpressions Style has got you covered with an exotic display of perfumes, make-up, skincare items and other beauty tools and accessories. With affordable as well as high-end products, Xpressions Style’s range makes it a one stop destination for your Valentine’s gifting needs.
Love is in the air and so are the offers at Xpressions Style. Shop for Dh1,000 and get a free bag from Lancome, YSL, Mont Blanc, Rochas and many more. What’s more? Mont Blanc miniature 4.5ml is available for free on a purchase of products worth Dh100.
Let’s give the heart what it desires, as savings have never been sweeter, thanks to its Valentine’s Day exclusive discounts. Xpressions Style is offering 25 to 50 per cent off on most items. The discounts can be availed at any Xpressions Style outlet.
Perfumes are one of the most popular gifting items and Xpressions Style has it in abundance. It features perfumes from some of the most popular and desirable brands such as Calvin Klein, Victoria’s Secret, Adidas, Alfred Dunhill, Dolce & Gabbana, Davidoff, Giorgio Armani and Burberry, among other high value brands. Similarly for make-up, it has a number of sought-after brands in its retail collection for face, eye, lip and nail care.
This includes Max Factor, Rimmel London, Essence, Wet n Wild, Revlon and Chrixtina Rocca. Xpressions Style is very keen on providing premium quality products that are well suited for their diverse customers’ profiles.