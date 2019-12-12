Celebrate a brand-new decade in style at one of these fabulous locations

Anantara the Palm Image Credit: Supplied

Mekong, Anantara the Palm

Take a seat in a rustic rickshaw and spice up the night with Asian delicacies (pictured right).

Details 8pm to 2am; Dh465 per child (aged 6 to 11 years), Dh695 per teenager (aged 12 to 20 years), Dh925 per person including soft beverages, Dh1,250 per person including house beverages

Call 04 567 8304

Mr Miyagi, Yas Marina

With vibrant decorations, including tuk-tuks, Japanese cherry blossom trees and colourful paper umbrellas, Abu Dhabi’s popular hangout is a good spot to ring in the New Year with friends while enjoying flavour-packed Asian dishes. Expect a lively atmosphere with performances and karaoke.

Details Drunch on New Year’s Eve, 9pm to midnight; Dh149 for ladies and Dh199 for men

Call 050 797 0742

Mini spiced duck bao at The Eloquent Elephant, Taj Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

The Eloquent Elephant, Taj Dubai

The venue features a celebratory menu of light nibbles such as mini spiced duck bao, wagyu sliders, truffle liver pate, chestnut tartlets, baked lavender cheesecake and salted caramel chocolate truffle.

Details From 8pm to midnight; a Dh399 entrance fee gets you bar snacks all night and three house beverages; or pay Dh849 per person for unlimited bar snacks and house beverages

Call 04 438 3100

24th St. and Benjarong, Dusit Thani

Enjoy gastronomic delights in a relaxed yet upscale setting on Shaikh Zayed Road, with great views of Burj Khalifa.

Details New Year’s Eve package, from 8.30pm to 12.30am; Dh899 per person including unlimited house beverages, Dh599 per person including unlimited soft drinks, Dh249 per child aged 6-12 years

Call 052 271 8006/ 050 896 7932

Al Muntaha, Burj Al Arab

Head to the 27th floor and feast on the finest French fare by chef Francky Semblat for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve experience.

Details New Year’s Eve special six course menu; Dh9,000 per person, Dh2,500 per person for in-house guests. Children under the age of 12 are not allowed unless in-house guests

Call 04 301 7777

LAH LAH, Zabeel House by Jumeirah

Enjoy an elaborate feast or canapés before popping to the terrace for the fireworks.

Details From 8pm–12.30am; Dh395 for canapés; Dh575 for sharing platters with house beverages; Dh675 for sharing platters with premium beverages

Call 04 519 1111

Eat & Meat, H Dubai

Experience a roaring 1920’s soirée, sampling succulent cuts and premium seafood.

Details 8.30pm onwards; New Year’s Eve packages start from Dh399 per person

Call 04 501 8623

Cipriani, Yas Island

The private members’ lounge Socialista will host a Cuban-themed party on the New Year’s Eve with a live band. Guests can enjoy a dazzling firework display from the terrace.

Details From 9.30pm until late; no minimum spend

Call 02 657 5400

Prime68 Steakhouse, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Prime68 Steakhouse, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai

This is an ideal vantage point for Dubai’s famous firework display in sumptuous surroundings. The elegant venue offers a set menu (pictured) featuring prime cuts and flavoursome sides.

Details From 7pm to midnight; Dh1,200 per person including house beverages (non-window seat), Dh1,400 per person including house beverages (window-seat)

Call 04 414 3000

Warehouse, Le Méridien Dubai

Don your best threads for The Great Gatsby Party, featuring great food, beverages and a pumping band.

Details From 8pm to 3am; Dh350 with beverages

Call 04 702 2455

Atlantis, The Palm

With a glamorous 20’s theme, this is one of Dubai’s top spots for New Year’s Eve celebrations. Kick off the evening with canapés and beverages in the Asateer tent, before heading to the main deck where a 30-piece live band awaits the partygoers. The gala dinner features a lavish buffet serving everything from lobster and caviar, to shawarmas and fajitas. Little ones attending the celebration can have a party of their own in the Asateer tent.

Details The Gold Circle package is Dh5,500 per adult, Dh2,250 for ages 12 – 20 and Dh625 for ages 4 – 11; Regular package Dh3,300 per adult

Call 04 426 2626

Hi Five, Holiday Inn Express

A super-chilled gastro delight with two outdoor terraces, Hi Five is great for watching the fireworks of The Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab.

Details From 9pm to 12.30am; Dh249 for beverages and indoor seating, or Dh499 for house beverages and food on the sunset terrace

Call 055 537 7714

The Bungalow, La Mer Image Credit: Supplied

The Bungalow, La Mer

This is an ultra-cool party spot with custom-built fireworks boats out on the water.

Details New Year’s Eve, 7pm until late; packages inclusive of one meal per person (ground floor) from Dh300, or On the deck package inclusive of canapés and sharing dishes from Dh400

Call 054 994 7971

Amphitheatre, Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina

Enjoy a luscious gala dinner by the sea with a fireworks finale and live band.

Details New Year’s Eve, 8.30pm to 12.30am; Dh1,450 per person including bubbles and house beverages, Dh400 for kids aged 6-11 years

Call 04 511 7373

Casa de Cuba, Yas Marina

Enjoy a chilled Latin vibe with the tunes of two DJs and a saxophone player and a singer as you dig into a delectable fare.

Details Brunch on New Year’s Eve, 9pm to midnight; Dh299 with house beverages or Dh499 with French bubbly

Call 056 742 7435

2 spots to celebrate New Year’s Day

Las Brisas, Emirates Palace

Start 2020 the right way with an extensive al fresco brunch on the hotel’s sprawling terrace.

Details Packages start from Dh550 per person

Call 02 690 9000

Bab Al Shams

Enjoy a magical family-style Garden Brunch with live cooking stations, organic and healthy selections and beverages. Children can also find a buffet, along with fun activities such as face painting and a bouncy castle.

Details From 1pm to 4pm; packages start from Dh395 for adults and Dh195 for children aged 6-12 years old