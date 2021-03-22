Selwyn Dmello, General Manager, Emirates Natural Drinking Water Image Credit: Supplied

Tell us something about Emirates Natural Drinking Water.

Emirates Natural Drinking Water is one of the pioneers in the water distribution industry in the UAE. Our brand is recognised and respected since 1979. We are a local company dedicated to the development of a healthy lifestyle and the well-being of our consumers.

How do you see the pandemic changing the water bottling industry in the long-term?

The Coronavirus crisis has affected every aspect of our lives, but it is likely to become the defining economic and social event of this generation. Everyone needs access to clean, safe, and reliable drinking water and I see this as a permanent uplift for the demand for bottled water, which would significantly allow us to elevate our level of service.

What is Emirates Natural Drinking Water’s strategy?

We aim to satisfy the consumers’ demand for sustained premium product quality. We are committed to developing and maintaining the desired and promised quality and service from our brand.

What makes your brand unique in terms of quality?

We invest in the latest equipment to ensure flexibility and premium quality. The choices regarding bottling equipment, packaging material, and design of the bottle and cap are made solely in light of product quality.Emirates Water is a product that utilises only the highest quality materials, stringent manufacturing standards, and strictest quality control measures. Our source water from Al Worayaa Spring in Fujairah is refined into a pollutant and contaminant-free product using the latest state-of-the-art purification technology.

What challenges does the water bottling industry face?

Even under challenging business conditions, our sector is benefitting from consumers stocking up on their supply of bottled water and is a key factor fuelling the growth of the industry. However, we are now finalising an alternative packaging for our products as consumers are keen on minimising the use of single-use plastics.

What are your plans for 2021 and beyond?

First, we would like to acknowledge all the initiatives and safety measures that the UAE government has put in place to safeguard everyone as we all begin to adapt our lives to the new normal.