Wahl has always been committed to empowering and uplifting the barber community and we recognise the impact of Covid-19 on barbering. While it is impossible for barbers to maintain a distance from their customers, there are many ways customers can keep a safe distance from each other at the barbershop. Here are our tips for you to have a safe barbershop:
Wear masks and shields
* Clean and sanitise all your tools after each customer. Use Wahl’s Clini Clip, a disinfectant specifically intended for cleaning your blades and tools. Within 2 minutes of spraying, it on your equipment, it kills 99 per cent of virus, germs, and bacteria.
* Encourage customers to make appointments in advance so that they don’t have to wait with others in the common waiting area.
* If you see that your shop is getting crowded and the waiting area is full, request some customers to come back later.
* Remove items like newspapers and magazines from the shop so that you reduce the chances of having contaminated surfaces.
* Tell your customers that you will be happy for them to bring their own tools if they like. The benefit of this is again reducing the chances of using a contaminated tool on multiple customers.
* Recommend tools that they can buy based on their style — Wahl has a great range of home grooming tools that they can choose from.
Remember — your customers feel just as wary as you! Make sure that your shop inspires confidence in them. Following the rules will give you reassurance, just as it will bring you more customers and keep your business alive.