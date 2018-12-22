The brand that changed the face of make-up sponges forever released their first cosmetic product a few months ago and it’s finally in the UAE. Beauty Blender’s Bounce foundation is made with a HyperWhip process that produces a “light as air” texture. It has a velvet matte texture and comes in a whopping 40 shades. There was some controversy about the shade range when it first launched, with people pointing out that the darker shades didn’t come in as much variety as the lighter shades. However, the shade range is still pretty decent and the formula sounds promising. The coolest thing about this foundation is that the packaging has an integrated system to be used with the iconic egg-shaped Beauty Blender. The bottle comes with a reservoir that the foundation can be directly pumped into to be used as a sort of make-up palette. So you won’t need to pump it onto your hand or onto your face directly. (Dh170)