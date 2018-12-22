Here are some new launches in make-up and skincare — and candles — that have caught our eye:
Bounce around
The brand that changed the face of make-up sponges forever released their first cosmetic product a few months ago and it’s finally in the UAE. Beauty Blender’s Bounce foundation is made with a HyperWhip process that produces a “light as air” texture. It has a velvet matte texture and comes in a whopping 40 shades. There was some controversy about the shade range when it first launched, with people pointing out that the darker shades didn’t come in as much variety as the lighter shades. However, the shade range is still pretty decent and the formula sounds promising. The coolest thing about this foundation is that the packaging has an integrated system to be used with the iconic egg-shaped Beauty Blender. The bottle comes with a reservoir that the foundation can be directly pumped into to be used as a sort of make-up palette. So you won’t need to pump it onto your hand or onto your face directly. (Dh170)
In a flash
Another beauty company that has diversified into make-up is skincare brand Filorga. They are mostly known for their luxury serums and sunscreens and maybe now for their cosmetics. Their new Flash-Nude line contains ingredients that are meant to help the skin while making it look nicer. For example, the Pore-Express mattifying primer will help minimise pores and oiliness, but will also balance the skin with niacinamide. The Flash-Nude HD finishing powder will even out your foundation and also protect your skin with antioxidants. It’s a shame that their Flash-Nude foundation — which contains hydrating hyaluronic acid — only comes in three shades. Please get with the times, people! (Prices start from Dh220.)
Subtle scents
Perfume connoisseurs might be interested to know that unisex fragrance line Commodity has landed in the country. In line with the latest trend, the brand is most striking for its minimalist packaging and cool simplicity. The scents are all named with just one word — Mimosa, Leather, Book... you get the drift — and there are three collections to pick from. The Platinum Collection scents are rich and indulgent. White Collection scents are light and airy, while the Black Collection wood-based scents evoke a smoky mood. (Prices start from Dh409.)
Morning cuppa
Even though candles aren’t technically beauty, I don’t know one beauty enthusiast who doesn’t appreciate a good candle. So you will have to bear this indulgent, honourable mention... a new holiday candle from the self-proclaimed bougie parfumee Byredo that got my desi heart aflutter. It’s a Chai candle that is an homage to the humble masala chai, the aroma of which harks back to the childhood of part Indian founder Ben Gorham. The gorgeous candle jar is even labelled with the word Chai in Hindi. (Cue excited squealing.) The top notes feature ginger zest, clove buds and cardamom — you can already smell the masala chai — with a heart of violet, incense and mate, and a base of warm latte, guaiac wood and birch tree. (Dh285)