Gift giving is one of the best parts of the festive period, but picking those gifts can lead to hair pulling and frantic Google searches for ideas. If you’re like me and need a bit of guidance, here’s a roundup of items for a variety of people in your life.
For the minimalist: This classy set from Aesop called A Curious Connection is perfect for that loved one who adores white walls, monochrome and clean lines, and wouldn’t be caught dead with anything ‘cutesy’. The set comes with two body care items — the Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser and Rind Concentrate Body Balm — along with a handy amenity case. The simplicity and elegance of the brand means you’re sure to see these displayed on their spotless bathroom shelf. (Dh180)
For the office Secret Santa: Wet n Wild seems to just get better and better with age, but still manage to keep their prices affordable. Case in point — their holiday gift sets that everyone should have their eye on. The Midnight Goddess Collection comes with a warm-toned eyeshadow palette, a highlighter, lipstick and a pouch. It’s a bargain that will not only be within your gift exchange budget but will also be well-loved. (Dh65)
Your picky sister: When in doubt about buying a gift, go for utilitarian and practical. Everyone enjoys having hand cream and lip balm to keep in their handbag or on their work desk and this luxury option from Rodial takes it up a notch. The Rose Gold Hand and Lip Set is a treat to look at with its pretty festive packaging and rose gold touches. (Dh250)
For the posh friend: Buying gifts from the ever elegant and luxurious Diptyque can be an expensive affair, but it gives you major bonus points with your friend who has everything. The festive season brings some respite in the form of combos such as the Tubereuse Surprise Pocket Set that comes with a mini body oil, eau de toilette and a candle. It will impress even your most discerning loved one without you going broke. (Dh168)
For the K-Beauty addict: Online beauty retailer powder.ae has taken the stress out of gifting with two new festive boxes filled with skincare goodies. The K-Beauty Box contains favourites from CosRX, Mizon, Huxley and more – it’s almost like a full skincare routine in one go. There are even a few sheet masks to indulge in. You don’t even have to pretend to know what K-Beauty is. Just wrap it and gift it. (Dh350)
For your mum: When it comes to the most important woman in your life, you have to go big or go home. The HydroPeptide Rich and Powerful Kit features two products to pamper your mum’s skin — a anti-ageing serum and moisturiser that promises to leave skin feeling firmer, smoother and hydrated. Maybe gloss over the anti-ageing bit before gifting it. (Dh995)
For the bag queen: Everyone has that one friend who basically lives out of their bag and will be able to hand you anything you want from it – chewing gum, nail file, a spoon, snacks etc. This Tarte On the Go Glam Set was made for them. It’s teeny tiny so it can fit into any bag, comes in pretty, neutral colours for everyday wear and there’s also a full-size eyeliner pen for a winged liner on the go. (Dh110)
For the make-up diva: Gifting make-up can be tricky but you can’t go wrong with some classic lipstick shades. The Charlotte Tilbury Mini Hollywood Lips set has two liquid lipstick in that signature Tilbury gold packaging. Too Bad I’m Bad is a rosy while Show Girl is a warm deep berry. (Dh120)