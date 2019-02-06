The premise for Conan O’Brien’s podcast is based on the ridiculous take that the late night host has no friends beyond his payroll and that he would like to expand his social circle to include hot-shot celebrities by having long and intimate conversations with them on a radio show. Whatever the real motivation may be, true friendship or fame and glory, the result is more often that not hilarious and deliciously heart-warming. The show launched in November 2018 with actor Will Ferrell and since then, has managed to snag the likes of Kristen Bell, Nick Offerman, Wanda Sykes, Megan Mullally and Bill Burr. The interviews follow a standard comedy interview format, punctuated by improvisational detours, and if you’re looking for an entry point we highly recommend the episode with Marc Maron, the unofficial godfather of interview podcasts.