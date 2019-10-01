A Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

Dubai: The Only Watch Charity roadshow is in Dubai from October 1-3 and will feature close to 50 unique timepieces offered for the auction by the participating brands. Dubai is the second port of call after Monaco and the exhibition will travel to eight more cities before the auction in Geneva on November 9 this year.

The bi-annual auction, to be conducted by Christie’s Watches again, will raise money to fund research on Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Since 2005, more than $40 million has been raised to finance fundamental and applied research in this field.

The premise of the charity auction is simple — leading brands donate a one-off timepiece to the auction. The Only Watch 2017 charity raised $10.2 million (CHF10,822,580) with Patek Philippe pulling in more than half of the total sale with its Ref. 5208T selling for $6.2 million.

Akrivia Chronomètre Contemporain Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News F.P. Journe Astronomic Blue Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News Montblanc 1858 Split Seconds Chronograph Only Watch Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News Tudor Black Bay Ceramic One Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News Faberge Winter 2504 Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News Urwerk x DeBethune Satellite Moon Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News View gallery as list