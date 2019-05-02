The 20 shortlisted projects for the 2019 Aga Khan Award for Architecture were announced last week; they will compete for $1 million (Dh3.67 million) in prize money.

Established in 1977, the Aga Khan Award for Architecture is arguably the most significant design award in the Arab and Muslim world. Instituted to identify building concepts that successfully address the needs and aspirations of communities in which Muslims have an important presence, the awards serve to encourage architects to establish new focal points for the communities and integrate them with the larger region via design.

Celebrating architectural excellence in the fields of contemporary design, social housing, community improvement and development, historic preservation, reuse and area conservation, as well as landscape design and improvement of the environment, the Aga Khan Award for Architecture’s mandate is different from that of many other architecture prizes.

It selects projects as diverse as slum upgrades to high-rise “green” buildings that move beyond being great examples of architectural and urban intervention, but serve the larger purpose of improving the overall quality of life.

Since the award was launched 42 years ago, 116 projects have received the award and more than 9,000 building projects have been documented. The award not only rewards architects, but also identifies municipalities, builders, clients, master artisans and engineers who have played important roles in the realisation of a project.

The 2019 cycle of the award features projects from the UAE, Bahrain, Bangladesh, China, Djibouti, Indonesia, Palestine, Russian Federation and Senegal.

UAE LEADS THE NOMINATIONS

From a new, flexible built structure to a bird’s watching facility, the UAE based projects that made the cut are as unique and diverse as the nation.

WASIT WETLAND CENTRE, SHARJAH

Designed by Dubai-based architecture firm X Architects, the development that was once a rubbish dump is now home to over 350 species of birds.

The rehabilitation of the 4.5-square-kilometre site started in 2005 — the first step was to remove over 40,000 square metres of rubbish and water waste. The Architect’s responded to the requirements of sanctuary with three slender building volumes and a network of woven canopies.

Framed by the sand dunes and lagoons, the complex includes facilities for researchers and accommodates a veterinary team, as well as dedicated areas for select aviary species, and strategically slotted viewing decks.

CONCRETE, DUBAI

Rem Koolhaas’s first completed project in the UAE, the culturally inclined building in Alserkal Avenue is one of a kind. While the recently opened Shed in NYC is garnering column space for its flexible cultural space concept, with its movable walls Concrete is a pioneer — not only in the Arab World, for its adaptive space that can host public events, art exhibitions, performances and conferences of varied scales. The 1,250-square-metre plot is enveloped in a built structure sprayed with a mix of concrete with glass and mirror aggregates that creates creating a reflective rough texture that whilst alluding to the building’s industrial zone context, stands out among the other new-age developments at Alserkal Avenue. Inside, flexibility is maintained via four eight-metre-high that can rotate and slide to make way for multiple space configurations.

AL MUREIJAH ART SPACES, SHARJAH

The Sharjah Art Foundation, a cultural institution that emerged from the Sharjah Biennial, wanted to invest in non-museum spaces and simultaneously reclaim historic links to the city centre. Architects, Mona El Mousfy and Sharmeen Azam Inayat saw potential in five dilapidated buildings in the Al Mureijah neighbourhood. If injected with the right intervention, these almost-ruins offered the perfect urban and architectural setting for a contemporary art venue.

In 2013, the rejuvenated area featured, in addition to the renovated buildings, key additional outdoor exhibition areas, provide a range of interior and exterior spaces to experience art in a variety of ambiences. Rooftops were cleared and interconnected to serve as extra open-air galleries and particular attention was given to natural lighting.