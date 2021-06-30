SEVEN is a premium wellness centre with 36.000 sq ft of space dedicated to fitness, relaxation and well-being. We are far away from being just a gym – at SEVEN, we provide the highest standard of products and services and keep our community united through the power of a healthy lifestyle.
Our group classes offering is wide, including CrossFit, yoga, boxing, calisthenics and HIIT, to name a few. SEVEN also provides a range of ladies-only classes in our dedicated ladies-only gym section. Besides weight and functional training space, it has a boxing area, three multipurpose group exercise studios and a ladies-only section including massage room, prayer room and ladies gym. In our wellness section, we offer several services, such as cryotherapy, massage, physiotherapy, hammam and barbershop. Prayer rooms are also available. Seven Café offers a unique selection of fine signature dishes.
SEVEN has been designed to cater to all of your needs in one location. For more information, visit Sevenofficial.com/home