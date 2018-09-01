IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY

There’s a feeling of isolation in your birthday chart, one that suggests you’ll need to face and deal with certain complex matters on your own. You may not be thrilled about this, but the fact is, those you’ve been relying on for information or advice have put their interests ahead of yours. However, you won’t recognise this until you’re reviewing these situations on your own. Once the facts are clear, you’ll know exactly what to do.

Aries March 20 – April 19

As unappealing as the idea of reviewing, and dealing with, certain tedious arrangements are, they’re becoming more confused by the day. The real problem is swiftly moving events have meant even you can’t keep up. Forget about a major rethink. For now, reorganise things so they’re flexible enough to ride out those changes.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Letting go of a plan or, perhaps, passion that means a lot to you won’t be easy. Actually, you may still be trying to keep things going. But the fact is, this particular arrangement is swiftly coming to a natural end. While you could revive it for a short time, it wouldn’t be for long.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Every New Moon is about a fresh start. However, because the next one, on the 9th, accents the structure of your life, you’ll finally be in a position to explore certain intriguing ideas that, in the past, simply never came together. Now, between events and your own shifting perspective, they will.

Cancer June 21 – July 21

If you suspect the reason certain arrangements aren’t coming together as they should is that somebody is holding back on the facts, you’re probably right. However, the odds are good the individual in question is unaware these are of any importance, still less, matter. Gradually they’ll realise how crucial these are.

Leo July 22 – August 22

Most Leos put off balancing the budget or dealing with tricky financial matters until the situation is critical. However, judging by the current planetary setup, this isn’t about tedious obligations but, rather, exploring offers as timely as they would be appealing. Don’t ignore these. You’d soon regret it.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Somebody seems to think that, in hiding certain worrying issues, they’re doing you a favour. On the contrary, as a Virgo and an earth sign, you’d always rather know what or who you’re dealing with. Once you discover what’s been concealed, you’ll find your way to the facts, and swiftly.

Libra September 23 – October 22

As an air sign, you think plans through in detail before you commit. But lately, a combination of swiftly moving events and, even more, your passionate feelings about certain of these or, perhaps, the people involved, have led to impulsive decisions. Reconsider these now, while changes can still be made easily.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Watching arrangements you’ve struggled to make happen come undone is, of course, hugely disappointing. Yet when you learn more about what’s been going on behind the scenes, you’ll realise that these changes are a blessing, if in disguise. Best of all, they’re freeing you for thrilling if entirely unexpected offers.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 20

It’s not until somebody mentions it that you realise how you often rely on your Sagittarian good fortune to get you through tough spots. That’s been especially the case lately. Now, however, it’s essential that you do some serious catching up, particularly when it comes to finances and practical details.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

Organising the everyday side of your life is one thing, and you’ve accomplished a lot recently. However, personal matters have been more of a challenge. In fact, certain situations seem to have become more confusing by the day. Forget about analysis. Plunge in, and allow events to show you the way.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

The line between talking various ideas over with others, and the individuals in question actually seeking your advice, isn’t always clear. What’s more, with so much in transition, things that seem clear cut one day, won’t be the next. Forget about swift decisions. The ideal solution is to take things slowly.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Although the powerful Pisces Full Moon was only days ago, you’ve moved on from the unsettling issues that arose then and are focusing on other, less emotional but equally important matters. True, certain conflicts remain unresolved. That’s fine. They seem pressing but, actually, don’t really need immediate attention.