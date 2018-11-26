There are few better gifts than the encounter between the Sun and your ruler Jupiter, in Sagittarius, actually on your birthday. This is about, first, reviewing what you’re doing, what’s rewarding and what isn’t. But, also, it’s about exploring every idea or offer that appears, and there will be many. While you won’t pursue them all, each will add something wonderful to your life. Lasting decisions? They can wait. For now, it’s about discovery.