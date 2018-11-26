IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY
There are few better gifts than the encounter between the Sun and your ruler Jupiter, in Sagittarius, actually on your birthday. This is about, first, reviewing what you’re doing, what’s rewarding and what isn’t. But, also, it’s about exploring every idea or offer that appears, and there will be many. While you won’t pursue them all, each will add something wonderful to your life. Lasting decisions? They can wait. For now, it’s about discovery.
Aries March 20 – April 19
This week’s biggest challenge isn’t the actual dilemmas you’re facing but, rather, admitting you’ve few options. Waste no time trying to figure out a way around these obstacles. For now, go with the flow. You’ll learn a lot. But, also, when decisions are up to you, in early January, you’ll know what’s what.
Taurus April 20 – May 20
Those around you seem very sure they know what’s in your best interests. You’ve no doubt their facts are right and realise they want things to work out well. Despite that, you’d still prefer to both learn more and weigh up your options before anybody starts discussing lasting decisions.
Gemini May 21 – June 20
Obviously, every sign was influenced by last Friday’s Full Moon. However, the fact it was in Gemini means you’ve been wrestling with both the emotional intensity it triggered and the bizarre range of sudden changes it ushered in as well. Overwhelming as this seems, dealing with them together will be much easier.
Cancer June 21 – July 21
The line between chatting about intriguing new ideas and being quizzed by others for advice isn’t always clear. However, with so much in transition, even the simplest of matters are likely to change and change again before anything is settled. Knowing that, keep your thoughts about any plans to yourself.
Leo July 22 – August 22
Few planetary alliances are as exciting as the current link between your ruler the Sun and fortunate Jupiter. It’s so powerful you may already have experienced some of its benefits. If in doubt how to respond, say yes first and focus on details later. What comes your way could be life-changing.
Virgo August 23 – September 22
For ages you’ve been thinking about reorganising elements of your way of living or working but have always been distracted by pressing tasks. However, you’ve just realised that if you actually made some changes, you’d be able to streamline even complicated tasks. That, alone, justifies the effort required to organise those changes.
Libra September 23 – October 22
No sign is better equipped to diplomatically sidestep potentially tricky issues. At the moment, however, you’d be far better off addressing these frankly. True, that won’t be easy and could lead to confrontations. Still, genuine clashes are unlikely and, better yet, you’ll probably put those matters to rest, possibly for good.
Scorpio October 23 – November 21
Exciting as the ideas currently being discussed may be, the pace is worryingly swift. Tempting as it is to try to slow things down, you’d only complicate matters. Risky as plunging in with so little information and even less time seems, within days you’ll realise it was by far the best approach.
Sagittarius November 22 – December 20
Although every sign benefits from the current planetary activity involving the Sun, Mercury and Jupiter, the fact the latter is your ruler and, also, they’re all actually positioned in Sagittarius indicates you’ve reached a powerful and positive turning point. Knowing that, explore every idea or offer that comes your way.
Capricorn December 21 – January 19
Usually, you’re the first to spot an issue that could turn into a problem. While that’s exactly what you’ve done, finding a solution is another matter. Actually, judging by the current emphasis on the most strategic portion of your chart, this period is about reviewing past and future plans, not taking action.
Aquarius January 20 – February 17
In early November, your ruler Uranus moved into the communication portion of your chart, triggering a cycle of discussion. While you’ve talked over and resolved numerous matters, a few remain unsettled if not real issues. Tackle these now, but slowly. They’re far more complex, and important, than you realise.
Pisces February 18 – March 19
Although you’re undoubtedly up to date on the retrograde Mercury, which it will be until 6 December, you may not be aware that your ruler Neptune has been retrograde and, better yet, is once again moving forward. And with that, the odds are good certain plans will move forward as well.