IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY
Being honest isn’t just important to you, you struggle when plans are suggested that are counter to own personal convictions. Discuss these issues. This isn’t about who’s right or wrong but, rather, the resulting exchange of ideas will be unexpectedly informative. Better yet, it will get you thinking about certain views that are, perhaps, outdated and could even be holding you back. There’s no perfect solution for this. It’s all about discovery.
Aries March 20 – April 19
On 15 November, your ruling planet Mars moved into the most strategic portion of your chart, for a six-week stay. During this period events will call your attention to ways you undermine yourself or your plans. This will be informative now but crucial when Mars enters Aries on 1 January 2019.
Taurus April 20 – May 20
Although you’re probably familiar with the period when the communication planet Mercury is retrograde, your ruler Venus has just concluded its cycle of reverse moment. While you’ve undoubtedly dealt with the issues it triggered, don’t be surprised if a few you haven’t acknowledged or were unaware of turn up suddenly.
Gemini May 21 – June 20
There’s no avoiding the current sense of urgency in the air. But that’s as much about the excitement triggered by the series of recent, and powerful, shifts in the position of several of the planetary heavyweights. Act on facts you’re sure of. As to the rest, take things slowly. You’ll be glad you did.
Cancer June 21 – July 21
After weeks of having gone backward and forward about theoretically simple domestic or work issues, it appears you’re finally on the way to resolving them. That’s the good news. The bad news is with the actual circumstances shifting, yet again, you’ll need to review, and rethink those arrangements, at least one more time.
Leo July 22 – August 22
Looking back on what you did, achieved and dealt with while Jupiter was accenting the structure of your life and various obligations is impressive. Still, you’ll be relieved to know the planet has moved on, and better yet, is accenting life’s joys. Some have already appeared and there’s lots more to come.
Virgo August 23 – September 22
The discovery that, while making plans or organising something, you’ve made a mistake or unwittingly ignored a vital fact can be incredibly frustrating. But, at the moment anyway, situations of this nature prompt you to examine and, probably, rethink what you’ve done. And that, as you’ll soon discover, is no bad thing.
Libra September 23 – October 22
The past weeks have been tricky. You probably don’t think of your ruler Venus being retrograde, so may not have been aware that it has, indeed, been moving backwards in the heavens since 5 October. Now that it’s again moving forward, however, you’ll realise how instructive the past weeks’ misunderstandings and mix-ups were.
Scorpio October 23 – November 21
While, obviously, you’re looking ahead to what’s next, the odds are good you’ll also be thinking back to the insights that came with the Scorpio New Moon, on the 7th. What you learnt, about certain matters but, as much, about others will have shaped your thinking about this coming week’s decisions.
Sagittarius November 22 – December 20
Annoying as the errors triggered by the retrograde Mercury can be, the fact it’s positioned in Sagittarius could be good news. Why? Some of those errors could highlight undiscovered problems from the past or raise questions about potential difficulties in current arrangements. This allows you to remedy them while you can.
Capricorn December 21 – January 19
As a practical Capricorn, you’re careful about offers that seem too good to be true. Yet what comes your way between now and the end of the month isn’t just trustworthy, who and what you meet could lead to life-changing experiences. Still, you must overcome your doubts, and take that first step.
Aquarius January 20 – February 17
In early November, your ruler Uranus staged a four-month long return to accent your point of view, and on a number of matters. By and large, you’re open minded. However, there are few issues about which your attitude is surprisingly rigid. This is about discovering those and, more important, learning what’s on offer.
Pisces February 18 – March 19
Others are in a rush to turn certain ideas into lasting plans, but you’re more hesitant. That’s wise. While the actual ideas are solid, the foundation on which they’re based is shifting, and dramatically. That being the case, take things slowly and ensure that whatever you organise is flexible.