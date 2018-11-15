IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY
The move by dynamic Mars, on your birthday, to accent who and what lifts your spirits indicates a turning point, one that’s about discovering new passions. Some may involve individuals. But those that are lasting, if not be life-changing, will bring you personal joy, from activities from sport to dancing, to a new entertainment to a new creative passion. Whatever their nature, and there could be more than one, you’ll be delighted they’re part of your life.
Aries March 20 – April 19
Ages ago you got in the habit of going to one particular event with somebody, and have done so ever since. It’s been fun but, in truth, each time you have less to say to each other. Yet you enjoy the actual occasion. The answer? Both of you are urged to invite others. It will make a world of difference.
Taurus April 20 – May 20
You’ve no problem with admitting that you’ve spoken out of turn or made a mistake. Still, you fear one particular individual will turn what was really a minor error on your part into a major drama. You’re right, they will. However, you can defuse this by talking things over immediately, and one to one.
Gemini May 21 – June 20
One particular individual cares a lot about manners, that is, doing and saying things just right. As a Gemini, you’re far more easygoing about this. Inviting as it is to ignore these niceties, being attentive to details of this nature matters a lot to the individual in question and won’t harm you one bit.
Cancer June 21 – July 21
Although standing your ground over issues you regard as important means alot, you’re well aware others don’t care in the least about these. In fact, they’re unlikely to understand what you’re objecting to. Still, it matters to you, so is worth mentioning. The trick? Clearly state your views but say no more.
Leo July 22 – August 22
By no means are you narrow minded. Yet you’re also impatient with those who ignore errors from the past when suggesting future plans. Discuss this. Ask for more information. While you won’t agree with everything that’s said, the facts others cite and their concerns could, at minimum, influence your thinking.
Virgo August 23 – September 22
Understanding the provocative attitude of certain individuals may mean going back to times in your own life when you were seriously anxious about tricky situations and, as a result, in a very uptight mood. It’s the same with the individuals in question. Say the least possible, and support them in whatever way you can.
Libra September 23 – October 22
There is no polite way to confront somebody who actually enjoys battles. The individual in question thrives on contention and, as a result, completely ignores your efforts to smooth out certain issues. The only way to deal with them is to be as forthright, if not aggressive, as they are. Nothing less.
Scorpio October 23 – November 21
Between recent rather exciting, if unexpected, offers or opportunities and certain new ideas you’re exploring, suddenly life is more promising than for ages. While what you’re learning about is undoubtedly just as good as it seems, with so much in transition, don’t be surprised if you must deal with numerous twists and turns.
Sagittarius November 22 – December 20
If you can’t resolve minor differences with certain rather stubborn individuals, they could turn into very real obstacles. These, in turn, could prevent progress in otherwise worthwhile plans, ideas or ventures. While your desire to stick to what’s right is understandable, for now, you’re better off adopting a more flexible approach.
Capricorn December 21 – January 19
During unsettling but exciting periods of change, such as you and the rest of the world are currently experiencing, you’re tempted to back off, wait, watch and do the minimum. While you’d avoid the current confusion, you’d be on the sidelines while others take chances. It’s risky but it’s also the best option.
Aquarius January 20 – February 17
Some situations are clear, enough you can make decisions. But others are so confused you’ve no idea what’s what. Say exactly that. The fact is, some of what’s arisen is still in flux, which means even the simplest of plans must be flexible and, equally, it’s vital you ensure everybody understands that.
Pisces February 18 – March 19
While you understand that planning ahead isn’t just wise, it makes life easier for others. However you’re unclear about your priorities. That, in turn, means you could alter if not substantially rethink even simple plans. Explain that. Not everybody will be happy about it, but they’ll realise you need time to weigh things up.