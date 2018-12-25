IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY
Sometimes obstacles are no more than that. But those indicated by the clash between the planet of ideas and communication, Mercury, and Neptune, which accents both illusion and insight, indicates that what begin as misunderstandings could, once you’re actually talking things over, turn into informative, if not unexpectedly enlightening, discussions. Achieving this, however, means recognising there’s lots to discover beyond the issue in question. Once you extend your range of exploration, a whole new world will open up before you.
Aries March 20 – April 19
Ordinarily, if your views differed from somebody else, you’d mention these. From your perspective this is as much about ensuring others are aware of your plans and priorities as taking sides over issues. Still, some may misinterpret your words as being about that. If so, say nothing. The resulting discussions would achieve very little.
Taurus April 20 – May 20
Tempting as it is to brush off what seem to be minor issues, these are worth dealing with now. This is partly because there’s more than one, which suggests the misunderstanding or issue in question may influence a range of situations. But, also, the more swiftly you tackle things, the easier they’ll be to resolve.
Gemini May 21 – June 20
There’s a fine line between good intentions and the current planetary setup, during which things are moving so swiftly that even the best of ideas or arrangements could end up being troublesome. Time-consuming as talking things over in detail may be, it really is essential, because it ensures everything is discussed.
Cancer June 21 – July 21
It seems you’re caught in a loop of kind gestures. While ordinarily you’d be happy to give a hand to others, every gesture is being repaid by another, and each is more generous. Putting a stop to this will require amazing tact. But, on the other hand, everybody will be grateful you did.
Leo July 22 – August 22
While there’s no sidestepping the vulnerable feelings triggered by the recent Full Moon in the most reflective portion of your chart, you’ve lots to learn from them. First, you’ll recognise certain individuals are eager to lend you a hand. But, also, you’ll acknowledge that, in the past, you’ve brushed aside such offers.
Virgo August 23 – September 22
The recent encounter between your ruler Mercury and Jupiter, in its new position accenting the structure of your life, will have raised question and provoked discussions as exciting as they were unanticipated. Tempting as it is to turn these into plans, take it slowly. There’s lots more excitement to come before it’s decision-time.
Libra September 23 – October 22
You’re facing one of those tricky situations in which somebody needs to be told their ideas are causing problems if not actually upsetting others, without offending the individual in question. Suggestion: ask for their advice, pretending the issue involves others. They won’t necessarily realise who you’re talking about, but they’ll still get the message.
Scorpio October 23 – November 21
Obviously you’d rather organise your day, week and where possible, month, so you know what you’ll be doing. Be aware, however, that with January’s two eclipses shaking things up, even the simplest of arrangements are likely to change, and change again. That being the case, try to ensure they’re as flexible.
Sagittarius November 22 – December 20
Ordinarily, you’re the first to explore, if not embrace, new ideas. Yet certain recent developments have roused concerns, if not genuine worries. While it’s worth investigating these, the real problem is you’ve long resisted getting involved with situations of this nature. Explore them. You’ll find what you learn very surprising indeed.
Capricorn December 21 – January 19
Planning ahead may be wise. But, at the moment you’d only be complicating matters. However sure you are about the facts, the odds are good you’ll be surprised by the events triggered by the powerful Capricorn eclipsed New Moon on 6 January. Until then, view everything you organise as an experiment.
Aquarius January 20 – February 17
One of your greatest virtue, as an Aquarius, is your easygoing nature and, therefore, ability to deal with others’ ups and downs, but not take them personally. Yet recently, one particular individual really got to you. This wasn’t so much about them as certain matters you’re concerned about, but resolutely ignoring.
Pisces February 18 – March 19
Not only is it time to put you, and your interests first, this could mean taking a tough line with certain individuals who expect your attention and support no matter what. That moment has come when, on one hand, they need to become self-sufficient, while on the other you need to tell them a firm ‘no’.