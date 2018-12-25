Sometimes obstacles are no more than that. But those indicated by the clash between the planet of ideas and communication, Mercury, and Neptune, which accents both illusion and insight, indicates that what begin as misunderstandings could, once you’re actually talking things over, turn into informative, if not unexpectedly enlightening, discussions. Achieving this, however, means recognising there’s lots to discover beyond the issue in question. Once you extend your range of exploration, a whole new world will open up before you.