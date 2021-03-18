Willem van Walt Meijer, CEO, Al Ain Farms Image Credit: Supplied

Created with the goal of meeting the poultry requirements of a growing populace in the region, Al Ain Poultry Farm was established in 1979, and today is one of the largest in the UAE, producing nine million broilers and 120 million fresh eggs annually.

Poultry meat is characterised by its high-biological-value protein, vitamin, and mineral content and associated with a low-fat content. This enables it to be optimally incorporated into the diet at all ages. Studies have proved that adequate consumption of chicken meat can facilitate the control of body weight and reduce the risk of developing major degenerative diseases such as diabetes, cardio-vascular disease and cancer.

Eggs are loaded with high-quality protein, good fats and amounts of almost every vitamin and mineral required by the human body, including calcium, iron, potassium, zinc, manganese, vitamin E, and folate.

At Al Ain Farms poultry the egg collection, temperature control, grading and feeding are fully automated. A sterilisation process using UV light eliminates any bacteria from the egg shells. Using the latest technology to detect and remove any defective eggs, every egg is checked 16 times for any cracks, before it is passed to packing area, to ensure the best quality is provided to the customers. The computer delivers each egg to the right weight category and automatically packs the eggs into trays. Quality assurance is strictly controlled and monitored through a dedicated team and on-site laboratory. The laboratory continually tests eggs for freshness, yolk color and shell thickness ad well as confirming microbiological parameters.

At Al Ain Farms, our policy is to reach our customers in the shortest possible time so that the freshness and taste of the produce is intact. From the farm, chicken and eggs are moved to the markets in refrigerated vehicles with sophisticated built-in storage facilities and delivered to market across UAE within 24 hours.

The company has been focusing recently to launch a revamped look across all of its products in meat and eggs where the emphasis will be on the locality of original, natural taste and freshness, as well as developing a range of new products to make the convenience in meat preparation more accessible.