Executive functions are the most complex brain functions — the most “human” functions that separate us from apes and other animals. They’re often observed in parts of the brain that are the newest, in evolutionary terms: the prefrontal cortex, which is responsible for advanced processing; the bilateral supramarginal gyri, which play a role in linking words and meanings; and the anterior cingulate. Studies show that the bilingual experience alters the structure of these areas. First of all, we see increases in grey matter volume. The brain is made up of cells called neurons, which each have a cell body and little branching connections called dendrites. Grey matter refers to how many cell bodies and dendrites there are. Bilingual experience makes grey matter denser, so you have more cells. This is an indication of a healthier brain.