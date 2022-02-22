Being a locally established business, Punch is all about understanding and providing an outlet for every person to release everyday stress through boxing, while also challenging their resolve. With a variety of different classes to choose from, individuals of all skill levels will always find new challenges to tackle.
HIIT
A fusion of boxing and high intensity interval training, it involves guided bag work and intense bursts of bodyweight exercises. This type of training gets your heart rate up to its maximum level to ignite fat burning and boost metabolism.
Classic
A boxing-only class for individuals interested in developing their technical boxing skills further, with in-depth concentration on footwork, defensive skills and extensive combos. This class is designed to increase your strength and agility.
Blitz
A shortened 30-minute programme for individuals looking for a quick work-out session. It is 30 minutes of intense non-stop action. The class consists of creatively choreographed boxing with body weight rounds. For adrenaline junkies only.
Ladies
This class is a ladies-only version of PUNCHIIT & Punch Classic. It is by no means less intense than the mixed classes and will take your conditioning to the next level. During these classes, the studio will be fully private and closed for ladies only.
Camp
A four-week fight camp with a structured training programme to help you lose weight and increase your fitness levels. The Camp consists of 12 structured outdoor classes, which will include a mix of boxing, strength, and endurance circuits.
Punch embraces every new member of the family. Its instructors share the same passion with the community while delivering fantastic and exciting workouts. No two days are the same with the ever-changing nightclub ambiance and state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems. Punch is located at Zayed Sports City, International Tennis Complex, Abu Dhabi. The facility offers full shower facilities, changing rooms and a hangout area to have your smoothies at. Classes run weekdays from 4pm to 8pm with morning classes twice a week. Weekend classes run between 9am and 11am on Saturday, and 9am, 10am and 6pm on Sundays.