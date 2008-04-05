In last week's article, we examined the physical aspects of stress.

We discussed the different asanas or postures that relieve stress and emphasised the need to keep stretching and moving the body while at work.



This week, we will examine the mental and emotional aspects of stress.

We will look at breathing techniques and basic meditation, which will help you deal with the daily stress at work or home.



Jargon doesn't help



People practising Zen say: “It is easy to stay calm when the going is smooth. However, a real Zen master is one who manages to stay calm in the midst of a storm.''



In recent years, many ideas have been floated about the art of staying calm and nurturing positive thoughts — all in exotic corporate lingo. These have, however, been only partially successful.



Without awareness, meditation and catharsis, employees (both managers and executives) will be unable to expand their consciousness beyond the mundane sphere of work.



They will never be able to make creativity and understanding part of their lives.



The corporate world is full of suppressed emotions. In fact, one of the main reasons for stress accumulation at the workplace is the lack of a “pressure valve'' within the team or organisation.

The truth is corporates like to treat employees as automatons and would much rather not deal with their emotional or human sides.



Employees often complain they have no place to vent their emotions and end up taking out their frustration on their spouse and children, leading to more pain.

In such a situation, daily catharsis becomes essential for maintaining sanity at the workplace and home.



Yoga helps the process of catharsis. Kapalbhati kriya can flush out toxins, leaving you feeling cleansed and calm.



Your mental state is directly linked to the rate of your breathing.

When you are sitting normally, your breathing rate is 25-40 breaths per minute; when sleeping, it is 40-60; when angry, it is about 50-80 and when we are relaxed, it is only 2-4.

That's why when someone is angry, we say: “Breathe slowly. Take deep breaths, counting one to ten.'' Bhramari pranayam helps slow down breathing and induce calm.



Also, hormonal changes take place when one is angry. Stretches and bandhas release dopamine, serotonin and the body's chief stress-fighting hormone, corticosol.



Remember that yoga is the science of restoring the body's hormonal balance along with other things.

Jalandhar and uddiyaan bandha help achieve this hormonal balance.



Start a new life



To put it simply, yoga is the best solution for maintaining wellbeing and beating stress associated with corporate life.



Yoga turns a diseased, stressed and uncreative person into a healthy, relaxed, creative and productive individual.



So go ahead and start practising yoga from today. Research shows that it takes 21 days for a person to acquire any good habit.

Let today be your first day.

Kapalbhati kriya

Sit comfortably. Place your palms on your knees; keep your back straight and close your eyes.

Take a deep breath.

Start exhaling forcefully and rapidly through the nose. (Inhalation will be automatic and passive.)

Repeat exhaling this way 50 times at a stretch.

The entire round should be practised 1-3 times, depending on your stamina.

Caution: Avoid if you have high blood pressure levels.

Jalandhar bandha

Sit with your back straight.Place your hands on your knees.

Inhale deeply. Keep your chest straight. Hold your breath and lock your chin against the chest.

Hold for as long as comfortable.

Release your chin and slowly look up while exhaling through the nose.

Repeat only 3 times.



Caution: Avoid if you have high blood pressure and do not hold your breath for more than two to three seconds.

Uddiyaan bandha

Sit with your legs apart. Rest your arms on the thighs.

Lean forward slightly and exhale forcefully.

Suck in your stomach to create a hollow space.

Hold for as long as is comfortable.

Release and breathe in.

Repeat only 3 times.

Caution: Avoid if you have high blood pressure and do not hold your breath for more than two to three seconds.

Bhramri pranayam

Bhramri is a deeply relaxing pranayam. The vibration caused by the humming releases anti-stress hormones and also has a soothing effect on the brain.

Sit comfortably.

Close your ears with your thumbs (as shown) and rest the other fingers on the head.

Inhale deeply. While exhaling through the mouth, emit a humming sound, “hun'', from your throat.

The sound will travel up to your head, creating a calming effect.

Try and increase the period of exhalation, so you can hum longer.

Practise for about 10 breaths, increasing the duration gradually.

Caution: Avoid if you suffer from severe throat problems.

Meditation ... Benefits



Relaxes your body and mind, lessening physical and mental fatigue.



Sitting yoga nidra

Sit comfortably on your chair.

Place your hands on your thighs, with palms up.

Close your eyes and try to relax.

Practise deep abdominal breathing. As you breathe in, your stomach will expand and as you breathe out, the stomach will contract.

Begin a countdown of your breaths, counting backward from 11 to 0. If you forget your count, start again.

