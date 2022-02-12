We hold positive and not-so-positive beliefs. Beliefs are sort of template on which we base our lives. We live within the structural framework of beliefs we hold and create our lives accordingly.

While positive beliefs help to tap an individual into the possibilities and expansiveness, allowing richer, fuller life experiences, limiting beliefs inhibit growth and confines an individual into narrow framework of living, suffocating body-mind-soul complex.

An effective way of dealing with limiting/negative beliefs is to question them, such as: why do I think it is impossible? Who told me that? Why is it difficult to learn? What would happen if I do this? When did I start believing this?

Question Limiting Beliefs

Experiences form our beliefs. For example, if I didn’t win my game, I may hold a self-beating thought, ‘I am a loser’. If I didn’t win three times, my thought may solidify into belief, ‘I am such a loser’ or ‘It is difficult to win such games’ or, I will never win a game against person A’ and so on. This belief then starts governing an aspect of my life and if I believe it enough, it starts seeping in other areas (career, finances, health etc) of my life too. I may go to the extremities of reacting / responding to life: ‘what’s the point, I won’t succeed.’ Or ‘everything I do, fails’ or ‘life is about losing’ etc. Many beliefs are accepted in childhood that continues to govern adult life, unless recognized and changed.

Whose Belief Is It?

Sometimes, some beliefs are not even our own experiences but are genetically passed from parents, ancestors. For example, ‘I am being punished because of my past karma’. Question, is this is my mother’s belief or my father’s or my ancestors’ that I am living? Or, ‘life is supposed to be difficult’. Such beliefs may be outdated and not be serving anymore.

Question, what benefit am I getting by holding to this belief? If I were to drop it, how would I see my life? Some beliefs also come from past life and collective memories of the period one has lived in.

Beliefs Are Changeable

Events that are experienced solidify into beliefs. And beliefs we hold gets projected in physical reality. A negative thought/belief can be transmuted into positive, and if believed, positive will manifest as per the principle. For example, if I change my belief from ‘people drive me crazy’ to ‘people are nice to me’, I will manifest such people, condition, things, circumstances. This, then will re-script my life-experience/event chain.

Thoughts are magnetic in nature; they start at energetic (non-physical) realm and return as physical manifestations. Question, if I were to change this limiting belief to positive, what new possibilities will open for me? Ask, when did this thought first come? What event/s caused it? Which events solidified them into belief? In what ways has my life been impacted?

A thought when dwelt consistently and deeply, becomes a belief. Most beliefs are temporary.

(Examples: ‘I have to fight to prove myself right’, ‘I am unheard’, rich people are nasty’ etc.

Beliefs and Health

When an event occurs, how one interprets it and emotionally responds or reacts to it, impacts the whole body. A negative reaction to events/ experiences triggers adverse psychological, physiological impact and eventually leads down to physical ailments. This situation can be countered. Expand the understanding: How did I end up with this disorder? Am I willing to see the co-relation between my thoughts/belief and my ailment? What is the emotional meaning of my disease?

Questioning limiting beliefs opens up new perspectives, helps to go beyond the closed doors of limited understandings, allows to explore new horizons and see what lies beyond. It opens up the newer possibilities of life. Question: Am I unwilling to explore? Am I afraid to step out of the beliefs that’s costing me my peace?