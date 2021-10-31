Dubai: Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council visited the DP World Fitness Village at Kite Beach today to review the huge range of activities it offers as part of the 5th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge.
Open for the duration of the Challenge from 29 October – 27 November, the free Fitness Village at Kite Beach is one of the best ways to get 30 minutes of exercise for 30 days with 16 Sports and Fitness zones offering everything from HIIT training and yoga to cycling and watersports.
Features of the Fitness Village include a pop-up football pitch and Padel Tennis court and Etisalat main stage with live classes from the region’s top fitness ambassadors and instructors.
The Kite Beach Fitness Village is part of a packed line-up for Dubai Fitness Challenge which includes other villages at Expo 2020 Dubai and Mushrif Park, 14 fitness hubs in communities across the city, thousands of free exercise classes and major events including Dubai Ride (5 November) and Dubai Run (26 November) on Sheikh Zayed Road.