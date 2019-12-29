New cups come in vanilla flavour and are resistant to melting from warm fluids

Each Twiice cup is a slightly different shape and size due to their unique construction. Image Credit: Air New Zealand

Washington DC: Air New Zealand has come up with the idea of serving coffee in edible cups on its flights to minimise onboard waste production. It's not the first time that the national carrier of New Zealand has experimented with eco-friendly waste management solutions. In the past, it had switched to biodegradable cups on flights and in its lounges.

To go a step further, the airline collaborated with Twiice, a family business based in New Zealand that specialises in making edible cups, reported CNN Travel.

The new cups tailor-made for Air New Zealand have been brought out in vanilla flavour and are resistant to melting from warm fluids, such as coffee.

Nikki Chave who is the customer experience manager of the airlines told CNN that around 8 million cups of coffee are served on board Air New Zealand flights each year, and since the launch of this innovative pilot project, the customer feedback for edible cups has so far been positive.

Both Twiice and Air New Zealand are going ahead further to explore new opportunities to expand their partnership. As told by Jamie Cashmore, the co-founder of Twiice, his company is working towards the development of a whole range of edible crockery such as plates and dishes that would eventually be served on the flights of its sky flying partner.