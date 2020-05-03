800GMCDOC provides multispecialty medical services, which include chronic and acute healthcare services Video Credit: Supplied

Highlights 800GMCDOC has a passionate team comprising fully DHA-licensed medical practitioners trained in all core medical specialties including family medicine, general surgery, paediatrics, physiotherapy, and nursing.

The medical staff are fluent in multiple languages such as Arabic, English, French, Russian, Ukrainian, German, Hindi and Farsi.

Desperate times call for efficient measures. While the rampant coronavirus pandemic is putting a severe strain on the healthcare system in countries all over the world, researchers, doctors, entrepreneurs, and governments, are doing their best to find suitable solutions to the problem.

In these circumstances, if you are not feeling well, you may be concerned that going to a physician’s office, an urgent care facility, or a hospital could expose you to the infection. To make your life easier, GMCClinics is offering 800GMCDOC, a dedicated home healthcare service in Dubai that provides a doctor-on-call service 24/7 at the comfort of your home, office or hotel rooms - in all areas of the emirate.

Avoid hospital-acquired infection

GMCClinics’ goal is to prevent people from getting more sick by being exposed to a doctor's waiting room at clinics or hospitals. “With the current pandemic situation with COVID19, it makes sense to avoid sitting in waiting areas in hospitals, or even avoid interaction with hospital staff through registration, or triage,” says Nizar Edaili, Group Director, Business Development and Marketing, GMCClinics. “You are also avoiding using public transportation to reach hospitals or clinics. Our medical teams are well trained on international standards of sanitization and disinfection procedures, wearing N95 masks, gloves and we guarantee contactless treatment procedures.”

GMCClinics is offering 800GMCDOC, a dedicated home healthcare service in Dubai that provides a doctor-on-call service 24/7 at the comfort of your home, office or hotel rooms Image Credit: Shutterstock

Getting care at home is exactly what health officials want you to do now, too. The World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are calling for hospital and healthcare providers to increase the use of telehealth services to ease pressure on healthcare facilities, reduce exposure risks for those who do not have the virus, and treat people who are quarantined at home.

It helps people with chronic conditions

It is also important to take care of the many people who still need routine healthcare for chronic conditions - or who just happen to get sick from a cold, flu or other common ailments. “800GMCDOC provides multispecialty medical services, which include chronic and acute healthcare services,” says Edaili. “We cater to all medical conditions that require a doctor’s visit, excluding life-threatening cases. We offer short-term and long-term nursing services, dietician consultations, physiotherapy, and also ECG and laboratory investigations.”

800GMCDOC has a passionate team comprising fully DHA-licensed medical practitioners trained in all core medical specialties including family medicine, general surgery, paediatrics, physiotherapy, and nursing. The medical staff are fluent in multiple languages such as Arabic, English, French, Russian, Ukrainian, German, Hindi and Farsi.

Medicines are delivered to your home free of cost Image Credit: Shutterstock

The services include (but are not limited) the following ailments: headaches, migraines, dizziness, insomnia, sprains, strains, back and joint pain, eye infection, eye ache, ear wax and throat problems, sinusitis, tonsillitis, tinnitus and nose bleed, flu, fever, allergies and food poisoning, abdominal pain, constipation and diarrhea, high blood pressure and diabetes, heartburn, nausea and vomiting, nail infections and skin problems, STDs and urinary tract infection, animal and insect bites, burns, rashes and wounds, asthma, bronchitis and pneumonia.

It takes as little as 45 minutes to get service

“Primarily there is no waiting time or booking required,” explains Edaili. “Patients are guaranteed service within 45 minutes from receiving the call and are assured absolute privacy and comfort. Besides, it is cost-effective because you have a doctor and a nurse at your doorstep. 800GMCDOC’s integrated medical services include doctor’s consultation, diagnosis, laboratory tests, and medical reports in 24 hours. We also have easy payment options - credit cards, bank transfer or cash. Most importantly, medicines are delivered to your home free of cost.”

Besides, 800GMCDOC also provides preventive healthcare and general health checkup along with other services such as vaccinations, injections, IV fluids and vitamin injections, nebulization, suturing/suture removal, and skilled nursing care.

How to get healthcare at home

It works in three easy steps:

(1) Call the toll free number 800 462 362 (800GMCDOC)

(2) Share your location

(3) Have a doctor at your home or hotel.

In most cases, the home doctor with a nurse will reach you within 30-40 minutes.

For more information on 800GMCDOC home healthcare services, call 800462362.