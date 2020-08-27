Lead
Whether learning online at home or in physical classrooms, our selection will make the back to school transition easier for children.

FineGuard mask

Available on UAE.finestore.com

Fine
Skip Hop Zoo Kids rolling luggage (Unicorn)

Dh209; Available at Virgin Megastore

Virgin
Pablosky shoes for girls

Dh299; Available on Smibrands.me

Pablosky
Motorola One Fusion

Dh699; Available on Lulu.com

Motorola
Syringe markers

Dh7.35; Available at Daiso Japan stores in the UAE

Daiso
Cadbury Flake Minis

Available on Instashop.com

Cadbury
Oreo cookies

Available on Instashop.com

oreo
Asus Vivobook S14 (i7, 8GB, 512GB) Dh3,499

Available on Amazon.ae

Asus
Dell XPS 13 (i5, 8GB, 256GB)

Price Dh4,099; Available on Jumbo.ae and at Jumbo stores

Jumbo Dell
Fjallraven Kanken backpack

Dh419; Available at Virgin Megastore

Virgin 2
Acer Chromebook 314

Dh1,199; Available on Amazon.ae

Acer
Superman sanitiser value pack

Dh18; Available at Daiso Japan stores in the UAE

Daiso 2
Ecco shoes for boys

Dh699; Available on Smibrands.me

Ecco
Outfit for e-learning

Annabelle pink melon shorts set for girls

Dh41.25; Available in store and online

Annabelle
