The model and former Spice Girl will take the stage for a half-hour talk

British singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham in thsi file picture from March 2019 AFP (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP) Image Credit:

Victoria Beckham will hold a talk at Mall of the Emirates on Thursday evening. Her Q&A session set to take place from 7pm to 7.30pm.

The model and former Spice Girl turned fashion designer will take part of World of Fashion, a five-day celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

The latest edition of World of Fashion will focus on technology and fashion. It will centre on the Bazaar Capsule, which are six interactive zones where visitors can interact with brands in a techy space, including a virtual closet, 3D printing and virtual make-up stands, where you can digitally test out a brand’s make-up range.