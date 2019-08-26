Fashion exhibition will focus on traditional wear and jewellery this season

A model in in a Gaurang saree and jewellery by Kishandas & Co. Image Credit: Numaish

Fashion exhibition Numaish is bringing designer Gaurang Shah and jeweller Kishandas & Co for the first time in the UAE on August 30 and 31 at Taj Dubai.

Known as the ‘master of weaves’, Gaurang Shah is known for his traditional Indian garments as well as bridal well. A skilled textile designer, his designs have been seen on a number of Bollywood stars including Vidya Balan, Kirron Kher, Sonam Kapoor, Tapsee Pannu and Huma Qureshi.

Kishandas & Co’s has a more than 145-year-old history in jewellery making. Based in Hyderabad, the brand is known for their one-of-a-kind handcrafted pieces.

Designer Mira Sagar will also bring her label Vaya, known for its modern take on the traditional sari.