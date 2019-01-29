London: Balenciaga and Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH), a global technology platform for the luxury fashion industry continue to expand their fashion offering with the release of an exclusive capsule collection with Balenciaga. Launching today, the collection is made up of limited editions in limited quantities across ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories for women, men and kids.
The collection will give Farfetch customers global access to exclusive Balenciaga pieces in previously unseen colours and fabrics. The collection will be created without leather, fur or down.
Selected ready to wear and bag styles feature illustrations of threatened animal species symbolic of gentle strength: the Northern White Rhinoceros, the Asian Elephant, the Blue Whale and the Giant Panda. These endearing graphics address a human desire to protect, consequently connecting people to an urgent and universal cause: conserving species – the building blocks of our life support system.
José Neves, Founder, Co-Chairman and CEO at Farfetch said, “At Farfetch, Balenciaga is extremely popular with our global customers, so we are thrilled to launch this new capsule collection in collaboration with the brand, consisting of exclusive pieces that cannot be found anywhere else. We think the collection will delight people who are existing fans of the brand, as well as capturing the imagination of new fans as well.”
Cédric Charbit, Chief Executive Officer of Balenciaga, said: “Balenciaga is pleased to launch this exclusive collection. Bringing awareness to threatened species and supporting the conservation actions of IUCN is part of our vision.”
The creative campaign, directed by the Balenciaga team and shot against natural landscapes, provides an overall feeling of serenity and peace. The juxtaposition of fast and slow allows global consumers to experience a sense of calm in a bespoke digital environment.