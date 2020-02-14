The celebrated designer died at his home in Goa at the age of 59

People attend the funeral of Fashion Designer Wendell Rodricks at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Colval on Thursday. Image Credit:

Family and friends of celebrated fashion designer Wendell Rodricks, who died Wednesday at the age of 59 in Goa attended his funeral at his ancestral village of Colvale in North Goa on Thursday.

Hundreds of people gathered to bid farewell to the Goa-based designer who had dressed Bollywood stars and supermodels like Mehr Jesia, Lisa Ray and Malaika Arora among others.

Mortal remains of the Padma Shri winner were brought to the St Francis of Assisi Church in Colvale.

Those who were seen attending the ceremony were singer Remo Fernandes among others.

Rodricks who is credited with bringing resort wear into the limelight had also done much towards reviving heritage clothes of Goa such as the Kunbi sari worn by the Kunbi tribals of Goa.