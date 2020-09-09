Dubai-based fashion designer Varoin Marwah is all set to branch out into interiors and events.
Entitled ‘Vareta’, Marwah now hopes to train his spotlight on interior decoration and creating opulent events. The designer, whose creations have been worn by Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, has joined hands with Shweta Chawla.
“Vareta, aims to provide personalised and customised design that goes beyond their imagination. Both believes that design reflects the style, desires and personality of people and must be sophisticated, subtle and elegant,” said founders Marwah and Chawla in a joint statement.
Marwa, who is on the speed dial of Bollywood stars, launched his fashion label in 2012 and has won several sartorial awards.