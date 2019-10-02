Aza Trunk Show will take place in Dubai at Shangri-La in Dubai on October 4 and 5, from 11pm until 7pm.
Aza Fashions have collaborated with Numaish Lifestyle Exhibitions to showcase pieces by Indian designers such as Manish Malhotra, Anamika Khanna, Tarun Tahiliani, Anita Dongre, Vikram Phadnis and Nakul Sen.
“We are very excited to be back in Dubai for our Trunk Show. The city loves luxury shopping and we have always received such an overwhelming response! Our upcoming trunk show will truly be a delightful experience for all the fashion lovers in town,” said Devangi Nishar, creative director at azafashions.com.
The trunk show is open to the public with free valet parking available to shoppers.