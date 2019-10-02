Aza Trunk Show will take place in Dubai at Shangri-La in Dubai on October 4 and 5, from 11pm until 7pm.

“We are very excited to be back in Dubai for our Trunk Show. The city loves luxury shopping and we have always received such an overwhelming response! Our upcoming trunk show will truly be a delightful experience for all the fashion lovers in town,” said Devangi Nishar, creative director at azafashions.com.