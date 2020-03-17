One of fashion’s biggest nights has been postponed due to the outbreak

Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine Image Credit: Bloomberg

One of fashion’s biggest nights, the Met Gala, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, host Anna Wintour said on Vogue’s website.

The magazine’s editor-in-chief dropped the news into the bottom of a post she wrote endorsing Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination in which she excoriates US President Donald Trump’s handling of the crisis.

As for the gala, it will not be held on its usual date, the first Monday in May, due to the “unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors,” she said.

Singer Jennifer Lopez arrives for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute. The Gala's 2019 theme is Camp: Notes on Fashion" inspired by Susan Sontag's 1964 essay "Notes on Camp". / AFP / ANGELA WEISS Image Credit: AFP

The event is one of the starriest events of the year: attendees last year included Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian and Cardi B.

This year’s exhibition, “About Time: Fashion and Duration,” is to trace the history of fashion from 1870 to the present in celebration of the museum’s 150th anniversary. Among the celebrity hosts previously announced are Lin Manuel-Miranda, Meryl Streep and Emma Stone.

The gala raises money for The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Exhibit and opens the institute’s spring exhibition, which will also be delayed.

The Met itself announced last Thursday it was closing “until further notice” after two employees showed symptoms of the virus that has spread quickly around the globe, stalling millions of lives and shutting down workplaces and institutions.

The museum will remain closed through April 4, a museum spokesperson said Monday in an email, adding “all programmes and events through May 15 will be canceled or postponed.”