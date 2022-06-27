It doesn’t get bigger than this. Jashanmal, one of the Middle East’s trusted and most prestigious names in retail, has recently opened its doors with a new flagship store at the brand new shopping destination, the Dubai Hills Mall.

The store is both a visual treat and a rich experience for those eager to upgrade their homes with stunning tabletop ware, latest appliances, reliable cookware and all the accessories. The sprawling 10,000 square feet store offers a well curated range of products for the discerning consumer.

The store will showcase top brands in home fragrances from Dr Vranjes, Locherber Milano, and Teatro. Fine porcelain dinnerware by Dankotuwa, and casual dining options from Porland. Then there are leading cookware collections from Fissler, Le Creuset, Silampos, and Berghoff amongst many more. The legacy appliances include DeLonghi, Jura, and Nespresso coffee machines, trusted kitchen appliances from Kenwood, Blendtec, Bertazzoni and many more available in store.

From vibrant cookware to dinnerware and glassware, Jashanmal, offers a range of products that speak of elevated elegance Image Credit: Supplied Give your home a fresh rejuvenated vibe with diffusers from Jashanmal Image Credit: Supplied Travel in style with luggage from Jashanmal's wide collection Image Credit: Supplied Hello sunshine... this bright duvet set from Christy Folia, available at Jashanmal, is perfect for those wanting to brighten up their bedroom decor Image Credit: Supplied Start your mornings with that perfect cup of coffee made with Dinamica Plus from DeLonghi Image Credit: Supplied View gallery as list

Travel in style and comfort knowing you have the best luggage from Porsche Design, Victorinox, Piquadro, Delsey, Echolac & Kipling.

And, if that wasn’t enough, Jashanmal has also adopted various digital strategies creating an Omnichannel experience for the customer through its online portals that give you selections to thousands of more product options.

Read more