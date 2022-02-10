Founded by JK Kapur in Bombay, Copper Chimney is an ode to secret recipes and cooking techniques. Copper Chimney serves up a flavourful melange of its signature Indian dishes, flavours and ingredients to deliver an unforgettable dining experience.
Every detail, from the even heating of custom clay ovens to the creation of distinctive spice blends showcases the skills of our 'Ustads', its trained master chefs have perfected over the years, the art of preparing and presenting dishes that are simply unforgettable.
Copper Chimney UAE was launched in 2018 and has been serving people with awesome mouthwatering food since then.
It has a special romantic buffet for Valentine’s Day, priced at Dh120