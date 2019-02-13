Petra Kvitova is no stranger to Dubai. The 28-year-old Czech player holidayed in the city in 2017, posting a snap of herself on the beach with the Burj Al Arab in the background. Her caption: “Officially in vacation mode.” Kvitova survived an armed burglary and knife attack the year before, causing self-defence injuries, which included multiple lacerations on her left hand. Speaking to the publication Blick, Kvitova said: “I subscribed myself to the Prague University after the injury and I started studying. In order to have something else to do if I gave up with tennis. In order to feel safe. But I am obviously happy to be in the sport again.” Kvitova made a roaring comeback and faced off against Naomi Osaka in the final of the 2019 Australian Open last month. Though she was edged out by Osaka, she has two trusty grand slam titles to her name already.