Before the mass, Gulf News spoke with band leader George Benny who could not contain his excitement: “Preforming at our home ground for a papal event is definitely a first and is unique in so many ways. Never in our wildest dreams did we think this would happen. And, whilst we all are overjoyed and excited, we should admit we are also a little jittery about having to perform in front of thousands, from our own parishes and communities. We want to give nothing but the best, which is what this monumental occasion deserves, and hopefully also catch a glimpse of the Holy Father whom we dearly love and adore.”