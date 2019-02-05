The group is now preparing to perform during the papal visit on February 5 in Abu Dhabi. They will be singing outside the stadium alongside Sarah Geronimo, the popular Filipina singer. Band leader George Benny excitedly told Gulf News: “Preforming at our home ground for a papal event is definitely a first and is unique in so many ways. Never in our wildest dreams did we think this would happen. And, whilst we all are overjoyed and excited, we should admit we are also a little jittery about having to perform in front of thousands, from our own parishes and communities. We want to give nothing but the best, which is what this monumental occasion deserves, and hopefully also catch a glimpse of the Holy Father whom we dearly love and adore.”