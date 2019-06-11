Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: For the first time, Burj Khalifa will light up in the colours of the Philippine flag on Wednesday night as the Philippines celebrates its 121st Independence Day.

The country gained freedom on on June 12, 1898 following 333 years of Spanish colonial rule.

Consul-General Paul Raymund Cortes confirmed to Gulf News that the world’s tallest manmade tower will display the Philippine flag at 9.40pm on Wednesday.

The invite showing time of the light-and-sound show at the Burj Khalifa on June 12, 2019.

“This monumental occasion manifests the collective pride and joy of the Filipino community in the UAE and their appreciation to the multicultural community in the country for welcoming them in this diverse society,” he said.

The 828-metre tower will light up in red, white and blue, accentuated by the flag’s three yellow stars and a sun with eight rays.

The sun signifies the eight provinces that revolted against Spain while the three stars represent the three island groups of the Philippines: Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

The white equilateral triangle stands for equality, the upper blue stripe signifies peace, truth, and justice. The lower red stripe represents patriotism and valour.

Aside from the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Festival City’s record-breaking Imagine laser and light show will also project a unique presentation on the Philippine’s rich culture and history at 9pm on Wednesday, and every hour from 7pm from June 13 to June 15.