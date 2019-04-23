Field voting will be held at Asiana Hotel to accommodate more voters

Filipino expats cast their vote on the first day of overseas elections in the UAE on Saturday. 13th April 2019. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Image Credit:

Dubai: To accommodate more Filipino voters, the Philippine Consulate-General will hold field voting for the Mid-Term Philippine Elections in a hotel in Deira this weekend.

The Commissions on Elections (Comelec) in Manila has approved the Filipino public’s request to conduct field voting outside the Philippine consulate in areas densely populated by Filipinos.

Polling precincts will be open to registered voters at Asiana Hotel in Muraqqabat, Deira from 9am to 9pm on Friday and Saturday. The move follows the success of the first field voting at the same hotel on Monday.

The month-long overseas voting began in the UAE and in Philippine missions around the world on April 13.

“The voter turnout on Monday was phenomenal. The numbers were really good and we hope that it entices more of our kababayans [compatriots] to participate and vote. We realise that many feel that Al Qusais [where the consulate is located] may not be a very convenient location for them and this is why we are doing all possible steps to bring our voting procedures closer to where most Filipinos reside,” Consul-General Paul Raymund Cortes told Gulf News.

“Asiana Hotel’s central location is a good advantage in encouraging our fellow Filipinos to vote. We are confident that the numbers will be four times the figure we got in our Monday voting schedule.”

Cortes said the consulate is working to secure additional field voting venues in Dubai and in the northern emirates until the last day of elections on May 13.

“We hope to have a field voting exercise in Satwa and in the northern emirates. We are finalising the permits with the authorities and as soon as we receive approval, we will inform our public accordingly.”

There are 209,862 registered voters in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. A total of 318,862 Filipino voters are based in the UAE, which make up roughly 18 per cent of the 1.78 million Filipino voters worldwide.

Filipinos will be voting for 12 senators and one party-list representative.

Where to Vote:

Ensure your name is listed in the Certified List of Overseas Voters. Bring your passport or emirates ID.

Dynasty Ballroom, Asiana Hotel, Deira

April 26-27: 9am – 9pm

Philippine Consulate-General – Dubai

April 13 - May 12: 8am – 9pm

May 13: 6am - 2pm

Philippine Embassy – Abu Dhabi

April 13: 8am – 4pm

April 14 - May 12: 9am -5pm