What you need to know:
- Do you like cats? Three cats are waiting for a forever home.
Visit gulfnews.com/saveananimal. Abandoned, abused and forgotten. These animals need your support. Adopt, foster and help rehome an abandoned pet.
Tiny Tom is just a few months old and was rescued from the street after all his siblings were killed. He is great with children and other cats. He is vaccinated.
Baz is a loving lap cat who just loves people and is good with kittens. He was rescued from the street with leg wounds but now healed and deserves a second chance at a loving home. He needs a lively home with lots of attention. He is two years old, neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.
One-year-old Ella would like a quiet home where she can stay after being in a multi-cat household where she was being bullied by some of the other pets. She is a sweet girl who would blossom in her own home. She is great with other quiet cats. She is payed, microchipped and vaccinated.
— For details on any of these pets, contact Sandy Paws on www.facebook.com/sandypawsuae