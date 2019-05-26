Illustrative purposes Image Credit: Gulf News

Bank helped the complainant and released his end of service benefits

Issue

I seek Gulf News’ assistance regarding my gratuity that was automatically withheld by Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) and adjusted to my personal loan. I got shocked when DIB customer service staff told me that DIB would not release my end of service benefits (EOSB) due to my loan, which is as per their new policy.

I find it unreasonable that I don’t get to receive my gratuity, even though I am still paying my equated monthly installments (EMI). I still wish to continue until it is fully settled, after paying for 48 months. I have submitted my salary transfer letter and salary certificate from the new company with the hope they will release my EOSB.

As per my discussion with the call centre and DIB staff in Sahara Centre, Sharjah, they told me new policy was implemented, which implies that any deposit pertaining to EOSB/gratuity will be automatically adjusted to the liability. Again, I find that policy unreasonable. I would understand if DIB withheld my EOSB if I didn’t have a secure job but since I do, what is the issue?

I believe Gulf News’ assistance can provide reasonable and favourable result. I am hoping for an immediate response.

From Mr Dileep Joseph, Sharjah

Response

The management of DIB responds: DIB would like to confirm that its Customer Support Excellence team has been informed about Mr Dileep Joseph’s situation. We are pleased to say that the team has contacted the customer and the matter has been resolved in due course. We now consider the case to be closed and look forward to helping Mr Joseph in any other way we can.

At DIB, we greatly value our customers and ensure that their requests or concerns are addressed and resolved in the best possible manner.

Customer response

Mr Joseph responds: I would like to show my enormous gratitude to Gulf News. A DIB representative called me and said she would look into my case and now, the end of service amount has been released and is reflecting in my account. I thank DIB for reconsidering my case and acting so quickly.

(Process initiation: November 14, 2018. Response from organisation: November 27, 2018. Process completion: December 1, 2018)