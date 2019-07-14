Reader has been facing an issue with a bank for the past three-and-a-half month. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

What you need to know: Annual membership fee for expired card.

Reader raises complaint with bank.

I am a Dubai First (now called First Abu Dhabi Bank, FAB) Titanium credit card holder since 2013. I used the card extensively and paid off all outstanding amounts. My card expired in July 2017, and the bank did not replace it. In the August 2018 statement, Dubai First charged me Dh400 towards annual membership for the card, which I never received. When inquired why the card wasn’t replaced, they said we dispatched it and it was returned to us in August 2017 and we discarded it as per the bank policy. So I wanted to cancel the card, but the bank is forcing me to pay annual membership for a card, which was not issued/delivered to me.

I paid the annual membership fee of Dh400 plus vat to avoid any late payment fines and will go ahead with cancelling the card. It’s unfair on the customer to enforce membership fee for cards, which are not issued/delivered to the customer.

Appreciate if you could assist in taking it up with the Dubai First authorities to get justice.

From Mr Rajeev Pillai

Abu Dhabi

The management of FAB responds: FAB supports the growth ambitions of its stakeholders and goes beyond financial products and services, and as such, we are grateful for all customer feedback as we strive to consistently deliver the highest standards of service. The bank has been in contact with Rajeev Pillai, and the matter has been resolved.

(Process initiation: January 14, 2019. Response from organisation: January 27, 2019. Process completion: January 28, 2019.)