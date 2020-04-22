Our graphs show the countries that have the longest and shortest intervals from Fajr to Maghreb

Image Credit: Designed by Yousra Zaki on Canva

Dubai: Have you ever wondered which cities fast the most amount of hours and which cities fast the least amount of hours?

We used prayer timings in major cities of these countries to calculate the intervals between Fajr (preceding sunrise) and Maghrib (marking sunset) on the expected first day of Ramadan, April 24, 2020.

For example, Murmansk, Russia less than 5 hours of darkness, before the sun rises again at 2.16am. While the city of Ushuaia in Argentina has the shortest fasting time in the world. 11 hours and 42 minutes exactly. The sun rises at 6.40am and sets by 6.22pm.

Dubai will be fasting for 14 hours and 22 minutes on the first day of Ramadan. Find out what the UAE prayer timings are during the month of Ramadan from our Prayer Timings page.

Image Credit: Seyyed Llata, Senior Deisgner

Those fasting in Kerala will have a slightly shorter day. They might end their fast at 7.06pm, however their sun rises at 4.54am, which means they will be fasting 14 hours and 12 minutes.

Interesting fact: In countries where sunset and sunrise are too close (less than 3 hours apart) or are indistinguishible, fatwas have been issued to allow Muslims to follow the timings of the closest city that has distinguishible day and night timings.