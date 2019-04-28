Image Credit: Pexels

Here are 8 ways to make a difference this Ramadan.

1. Stock up a Ramadan Sharing Fridge

A man takes food items from a sharing fridge in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Ramadan Sharing Fridges 2019 aims to start on the first day of Ramadan, with almost 100 fridges already registered and mapped out. What started as a one-off charity act by Australian expat Sumayyah Sayed in 2016, the Ramadan Sharing Fridges initiative has been getting bigger each year since. The fridge is managed by a donor or 'fridge manager', filled up with food and water contributed by donors living in the area. Aimed at workers and labourers who need sustenance at iftar, the fridges offer a means to get free food, juices and water. Find your neighbourhood fridge today and fill it up.

Check out their Facebook page for the location map: facebook.com/ramadansharingfridges

2. Build a perfect shoe box care package

Most labour workers in the UAE live away from their families for several months at a time and don’t have access to many of the basic needs that we take for granted. Volunteer your time without the help of any organizations and create several small (shoebox sized) care packages for them. Fill the care package with fresh toiletries, socks, phone credit recharge cards, dates, snacks and bottles of fresh clean water. Once your box is complete, keep a bunch of them handy, so whenever you leave your house and come across anyone on the side of the road, pull over and make someone’s day better.

3. Distribute water

Buy a large box of local water and cool it down in your fridge. Right before the sunsets, head out to a construction site or an area where you know you will find lots of labourers and give away some water.

4. Sponsor a child online

If you can't to find the time to get out there, you have the option of volunteering without leaving your house. Sponsoring a child involves being financially responsible for his or her educational expenses, sometimes extending to include living expenses too. The payment involved in such programs are in yearly, half yearly or monthly instalments of small amounts. Almost all sponsorship programs give you periodic school progress reports and other details about the child. Some programs also allow you to be in contact with your sponsored child.

International organisation swhich offer this program include World Vision, Save the Children and Compassion. Monthly payments start from US $30 (Dh110) per month which covers medical check-ups, food, basic education, health and hygiene training and mentoring, none of which would otherwise be accessible to these children.

5. SMS your Iftar donation

Dar al Ber Society is a philanthropic and charitable organization based in Dubai. They make donating easy. It's 2019, you can SMS donations these days, by paying directly through your smart phone. It's usually a very affordable amount. Your Iftar donation can start at Dh20 and go all the way up to Dh200.

SMS the word Iftar to 6025 to donate Dh20 to a needy person.

6. Donate your leftovers

Dubai Municipality runs campaigns every year to collect leftover food and distribute it to poor and needy families around the city. Combat food waste yourself by packing up your leftover foods. Take things further by calling the Food Control Department of Dubai Municipality, and asking about opportunities to volunteer by picking up the leftover food from people’s homes and restaurants, and distributing it to families and individuals in need. The transfer and packaging of food is handled in the safest and healthiest way possible with special vans to keep the food refrigerated. To find out more about volunteering opportunities, visit dm.gov.ae

7. Find a donation stand

Located in malls, supermarkets and even community areas, you can easily find a donation stand, to which you can pick and choose specific donations starting from Dh10. One of the common donation stands is by the Dar Al Ber Society has been implementing many charitable projects including building mosques and supervising them, digging wells, allocating endowments for charity, building orphanages, building schools and colleges to teach children, establishing libraries, facilitating Hajj and Umrah for the poor, Distribute Iftar meals and so much more.

Set aside Dh50 every week, and donate to three or four different charities.

8. Sign up to become a volunteer with Dubai Cares

UAE-based volunteers dedicating their time and efforts to enrich the school’s learning environment by delivering a variety of essential educational equipment, as well as improving the learning conditions for 1,000 students enrolled in the school Image Credit: Dubai Cares

Help improve the life of a child by increasing their access to quality primary education by volunteering your time to building and renovating schools and classrooms as well as improving water, sanitation and hygiene in schools, providing school feeding, deworming activities, early childhood education, as well as teacher training, curriculum development, literacy and numeracy. It’s easy to sign up! Simply visit dubaicares.ae/en/volunteer

9. Drink water, give water Oasis campaign

Oasis water has launched its largest Ramadan initiative to date. Throughout Ramadan, the “Drink Water Give Water” partnership with Dubai Cares will ensure that all profits from the sale of Oasis water go towards enabling 10,000 children to have access to clean drinking water. Anyone who buys Oasis water in Ramadan will actively be contributing towards the health and well-being of children in need, across developing countries.