Help improve the state of another human beings' life by volunteering your time

Here are 7 ways to make a difference this Ramadam

1. Sign up to become a volunteer with Dubai Cares

Help improve the life of a child by increasing their access to quality primary education by volunteering your time to building and renovating schools and classrooms as well as improving water, sanitation and hygiene in schools, providing school feeding, deworming activities, early childhood education, as well as teacher training, curriculum development, literacy and numeracy. It’s easy to sign up! Simply visit dubaicares.ae/en/volunteer

2. Build a perfect shoe box care package

Most labour workers in the UAE live away from their families for several months at a time and don’t have access to many of the basic needs that we take for granted. Volunteer your time without the help of any organizations and create several small (shoebox sized) care packages for them. Fill the care package with fresh toiletries, socks, phone credit recharge cards, dates, snacks and bottles of fresh clean water. Once your box is complete, keep a bunch of them handy, so whenever you leave your house and come across anyone on the side of the road, pull over and make someone’s day better.

3. Distribute water

The Sameness Project is a great cause that helps bridge the gap between us and those less fortunate in the country. One of their important initiatives is Water for Workers, where you can volunteer to distribute water bottles to labourers. Join them on their next trip to the labour camps!

4. Sponsor a child

If you aren’t able to find the time to get out there, you have the option of volunteering without leaving your house. Sponsoring a child involves being financially responsible for his or her educational expenses, sometimes extending to include living expenses too. The payment involved in such programs are in yearly, half yearly or monthly instalments of small amounts. Almost all sponsorship programs give you periodic school progress reports and other details about the child. Some programs also allow you to be in contact with your sponsored child.

International organisation swhich offer this program include World Vision, Save the Children and Compassion. Monthly payments start from US $30 (Dh110) per month which covers medical check-ups, food, basic education, health and hygiene training and mentoring, none of which would otherwise be accessible to these children.

5. Save your leftovers

Dubai Municipality is running an amazing campaign to collect leftover food and distribute it to poor and needy families around the city. Combat food waste yourself by packing up your leftover foods. Take things further by calling the Food Control Department of Dubai Municipality, and asking about opportunities to volunteer by picking up the leftover food from people’s homes and restaurants, and distributing it to families and individuals in need. The transfer and packaging of food is handled in the safest and healthiest way possible with special vans to keep the food refrigerated. To find out more about volunteering opportunities, visit dm.gov.ae

6. Be charitable while you jet set

If you are a frequent traveller and don’t have much time to physically volunteer, you have the opportunity to help a person in need, even as you are traveling hundreds of miles an hour. The Emirates Airlines foundation provides children all over the world with access to clean food, medicine, housing and education. Visit emiratesairlinefoundation.org or email ekfoundation@emirates.com

