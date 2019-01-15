Dubai: The world’s longest zip line in Ras Al Khaimah will be reopening on Saturday, three weeks after it was closed down due to a tragic helicopter crash in the area, operators announced on Tuesday.
The Jebel Jais Flight on the UAE’s tallest peak will resume operations on Saturday, following a two-week comprehensive investigation and full assessment of the safety of the zip line park.
A helicopter on a mission to rescue an injured man from Jebel Jais crashed near the zip line on December 29. All four crew members of the National Search and Rescue Centre died, including the pilot.
The results of the investigation as to the cause of the crash have yet to be released by aviation authorities.
A spokesperson from Toroverde, which operates the zip line facility, said that a thorough assessment of the facility has been completed to ensure the safety of the staff and the public.
The zip line was closed to the public at the time of the accident in December.
“Toroverde ran a full assessment of any damage to the zip line park, cables and infrastructure and has conducted the necessary repairs and tests. We can confirm that none of the ziplines which carry customers have been damaged, and none of our customers or staff were injured or involved in the accident,” the spokesperson said.
During the inspection, it was revealed that one of the supplementary equipment cables which does not carry customers, and is technically known as a braking equipment cable, was found to be damaged after the incident and has been replaced.
“Now that we are absolutely certain that everything has been tested and continues to operate to the highest international safety standards, we will we reopen the zip line to the public.”
The decision to reopen is under the guidelines of civil aviation, the statement read.
The senior leadership of RAK Tourism Development Authority and Toroverde will take part in test flights before the official reopening on Saturday, the spokesperson said.
“The safety and security of our visitors and those who want to experience the adventure park continues to be our utmost priority.”
Toroverde is currently contacting clients who had booked flights in order to reschedule them.
Almost 25,000 flyers have experienced the Jebel Jais Flight since it opened in February 2018.