Noor Apartments 1 in Jumeirah Village Triangle Image Credit: Supplied

The Oscar Group of Companies is founded by Shabbir Noor Mohammed Patel, a visionary entrepreneur from India, who strongly believes in quality assurance and has embraced modern technology in construction to offer value-for-money products in the UAE’s residential sector.

The company has launched several projects in Mumbai and Dubai and has gone from strength to strength thanks to the hard work of his son and managing director of Oscar Real Estate, Shadaab Shabbir Patel, who has taken the company to the next level.

He is supported in the family-run real estate development business by Shehnaz Shabbir Patel and Muskaan Shadaab Patel (Director of Oscar Group), who take care of public relations, general administration and promotional activities of the company, as well as individual customer needs, providing great amenities to home buyers.

Oscar Group Founder Shabbir N Patel, with his son, Shadaab S Patel, along with family members Shehnaz, Muskaan and Noor Mohd Image Credit: Supplied

“Our prime focus is assuring our clients of excellent quality in construction. Customer satisfaction is important to us and we never compromise on the quality of building materials,” says Shadaab Shabbir Patel. Needless to say, it is the combined efforts of the entire family that has led to the reputation of the Oscar Group as an important player in the UAE real estate market.

The Oscar Group has launched Noor Apartments 1 in Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT). The studios, one- and two-bedroom aparments in the tower are ready with tenants living in the units. The Oscar Group has engaged one of top construction companies in the UAE, Sam Building Contracting LLC, to deliver Shadaab Noor Tower in Furjan.

Located strategically at the junction of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) and Al Khail Road (E44) in Dubai, JVT has developed into a popular community for families looking for townhouses, villas and apartments. The community, featuring parks, tennis courts and a variety of family-friendly amenities, offers great options for families who want affordable homes in a well-connected neighbourhood. Jumeirah Village Triangle is also close to other residential communities such as Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), The Springs and Dubai Production City.

The community is preferred by the customers for its sustainable nature-friendly infrastructure. Apartments here have garden views and the layouts are spacious. Oscar Group of Companies has developed apartment buildings in Al Furjan and Discovery Gardens as well. All units are leased to tenants directly by the developer. Tenants, therefore, don’t have to pay any broker commission