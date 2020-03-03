Coco Image Credit: Supplied

A Dubai resident’s beloved dog has gone missing and she is asking Gulf News readers to help. Mary Deato has been devastated since yesterday, when her two-year-old dog, Coco went missing.

The incident happened in Al Satwa area, Dubai during the afternoon of March 2 when the main door of Daeto's house was left unlocked by mistake. Coco decided to run out.

Deato’s husband gave her a call while the customer service representative was at work. “I panicked and went straight home. I walked all around the area but couldn’t find him,” she said.

The dog owner also printed flyers and handed them out at local supermarkets and checked the nearby vet clinic but none of her efforts have been fruitful so far.

Now she is asking Dubai residents to contact her if they have any information about Coco's location. “I have been crying all day. He is like my child. My family and I are desperate to get reunited with him,” she said.

Coco is a Shih Tzu and poodle mix. Deato adopted him a year ago from a friend who could no longer take care of him and had to return to the Philippines.